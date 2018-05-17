Winnipeg police pull woman’s body from Red River

The Winnipeg Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit pulled another body from the Red River on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the river in the area of 600 Kildonan Drive around noon, after receiving a call indicating that a body had been spotted in the water.

They recovered a woman’s body from the river, but have yet to determine a cause of death.

An autopsy is pending as police continue their investigation.

This is the second body police have recovered from the Red River in the past week — they found the body of a missing boater on May 12 in the water near the North Perimeter.