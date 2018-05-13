Body pulled from Red River won’t be identified until Monday: Winnipeg police

A volunteer dive team has spotted a body in the Red River.

Police confirmed that around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an area near Main Street and the North Perimeter.

The body has yet to be identified and police said that won’t be completed until Monday at the earliest.

Police would not confirm that the body is that of 27-year-old Brett Oryniak, who has been missing since May 4.

The boat he and three others were in capsized on the Red River around 11:15 p.m. that night. Two made it to shore, one was taken to hospital while Oryniak was not located.

The driver of the boat was charged with impaired driving causing death.