SIU determine man’s injuries self-inflicted at Cobourg police station

The Special Investigations Unit says a man's injury while in custody of Cobourg police was self-inflicted.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says injuries sustained by a man while in custody at the Cobourg Police Service station last month were self-inflicted.

The SIU says the 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a domestic situation which occurred on April 4 in the area of Division Street and County Road 2 in Cobourg.

He was taken to the police station and placed in a holding cell.

SIU director Tony Loparco says while in the cell, the man punched a wall with his right hand.

“He was transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured metacarpal bone in his right hand,” Loparco stated.

Loparco says the investigation “clearly establishes” the man’s injury was self-inflicted.

“Accordingly, this investigation has been terminated,” he said.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

