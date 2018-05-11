Stolen SUV speeds through RIDE check in Brampton, clips officer

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Two men are in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a police chase that began in Brampton ended in northwest Toronto early Friday.

Police say the incident began just after 2 a.m. when an SUV went through a RIDE check on Highway 410 and clipped a provincial police officer, who suffered minor injuries.

Police pursued the SUV, which had been stolen, until it crashed through a chain-link fence on a dead-end street.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate due to the suspects’ injuries.

The SIU probes all policy activity that results in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.