Guelph’s Baker Street to close for 2 days

The city of Guelph says a stretch of Baker Street will be closed for two days next week while a crane is being installed on the next block over.

The crane is part of the construction of an apartment building at 45 Yarmouth St. and during the installation, Baker Street will be blocked off from Chapel Lane to Park Lane on May 22 and 23.

Two-way traffic will be temporarily allowed between Woolwich Street and Park Lane during the closure.

The Baker Street parking lot can be accessed from Chapel Street only during the closure.

Pedestrians will only be allowed to use the east sidewalk while the crane is being installed.