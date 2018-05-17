Nova Scotia sending $100K to New Brunswick to help with flood relief

Nova Scotia is helping out its neighbour by offering $100,000 in support of New Brunswickers affected by recent record-breaking flooding.

The money will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross, which has been helping to register evacuees, arranging emergency lodging and providing financial assistance.

“After record-breaking flooding this spring, many people who live along the river have lost their homes and personal belongings,” said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, we want to support our neighbours in their time of need.”

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization has said about 1,800 people have registered with the Disaster Assistance Financial Program for primary residences damaged in the flooding.

On Wednesday, New Brunswick also announced it was offering financial relief — capped at $6,100 — for cottage owners.