N.B. offers compensation for cottages damaged by historic flooding

The New Brunswick government says it will offer a one-time payment to cottage owners whose properties were damaged in recent record-breaking flooding.

Environment and Local Government Minister Andrew Harvey announced the special payment today in Fredericton, weeks after floodwaters first swept through several communities along the Saint John River causing extensive damage to primary and recreational homes.

Harvey says cottage owners must apply for the financial relief and that payments will be capped at $6,100 to help clean up their property.

He says the money will make sure “potential health and safety risks are removed and the natural environment of these communities will be restored.”

Claims will be assessed by adjusters after property owners register the damage with the province by phone or online.

About 1,800 people have so far registered with the Disaster Assistance Financial Program, which is for primary residences damaged in the flooding.