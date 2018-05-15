N.B. government urging residents of flooded-out homes to report damage
The New Brunswick government is reminding the public of the importance of registering any property damage that may have occurred due to last week’s historic flood levels.
In a press release Tuesday, the Department of Justice and Public Safety said damages can be reported through the province’s Disaster Financial Assistance program.
“The program is in place to help small businesses, municipalities and individuals who suffered property damage following the current freshet season,” said Geoffrey Downey, spokesperson for New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization, in the release.
“The only way to qualify for assistance under the program is to register.”
EMO says registering helps government know where to send health and safety inspection teams, and how many teams are needed.
“Property owners are encouraged to document any damage with pictures and/or videos, and to save all flood-related receipts,” Downey said.
So far, about 1,800 New Brunswickers have registered for disaster financial assistance.
