Repairs needed for causeways in Peterborough County in wake of storm

Peterborough County Council has approved repairs to both the James A. Gifford Causeway and the Gannon’s Narrows Causeway.

Both causeways were damaged in the May 4 storm and suffered erosion. County engineers assessed both sites and are working with local authorities to coordinate the exact timing of the repairs so as not to disturb fish spawning habitat.

The James A. Gifford Causeway over Chemong Lake connects Bridgenorth and Ennismore; the Gannon’s Narrows causeway over Pigeon Lake connects Ennismore and Trent Lakes.

READ MORE: Wind storm leaves path of destruction across the city of Peterborough

While the damage is significant, the public is advised that both causeways are safe to travel.



Story continues below Notice: Gannon's Narrows bridge and causeway have been reduced to a single lane. With the high winds the waves have washed out the one side up to the edge of pavement. We will advise when lane is reopened. — Peterborough County (@PtboCounty) May 5, 2018

“County Council has made the decision to approve the recommended work on both causeways to ensure continued use of these important vehicular routes in the County,” said County warden Joe Taylor. “We will continue to ensure the public is made aware of the timing and status of the work in the coming weeks.”

READ MORE: Chronic littering leads Peterborough County to place popular fishing spot off limits

The County will provide exact timelines for the work as soon as it is available.