Wind storm leaves path of destruction across the city of Peterborough

It is now the calm after the storm, but Peterborough residents are dealing with the aftermath.

Near Parkhill Road and Brealey Drive, residents say they have never seen anything like it before.

“It was unbelievable. We were without power from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock,” said resident Chris Premate Edwards.

Winds of 100 km per hour caused over 2,500 residents to be without power Friday.

“[The] worst storm in comparison to recent history was probably the April 2013 ice storm – quite significant damage there as well,” said Mike Ploc, vice president of Electric Utility.

Peterborough Utilities say the majority of the affected customers have their power back, but about 100 homes are still powerless. Most residents should be back online by the end of the weekend.

“I actually wasn’t home [but] my fiance was [and] she said she could hear [our shingles] blowing off. I came home last night and they were all over the side of the house,” said resident Pete Rennie.

Pete Rennie has been living on Ireland Drive for about a year. He said it’s not the first time he’s had to deal with shingles flying off of the roof of his 10-year-old home.

“Probably a month ago now the same thing, a wind storm [happened] and we lost a bunch of shingles once again,” said Rennie.

Foremans across the city are busy dealing with the high call volume.

“So far we’ve done about five calls and we’re looking at maybe another 20, and this is just one company, there are many more [that] will be very busy,” said foreman Hernan Bravo.

Peterborough Utilites can’t stress enough to stay at least 100 meters away from any downed poles or wires that you see while they work to repair them.