Threat of heavy rain, thunderstorms for B.C. areas already hit hard by flooding

A new forecast for parts of the B.C. Southern Interior could cause problems for areas of B.C. already hit hard by the flooding.

Environment Canada has now issued a special weather statement for the Kootenays and the Okanagan.

“The dry and hot weather will take a break in the Southern Interior as early as later Wednesday,” said Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga.

“The Kootenay region could easily have some thunder and lightning, accompanied by some heavy rain showers late Wednesday and tonight and a greater chance of more widespread rain showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Some of that will spread into the Okanagan Valley Thursday afternoon as well.”

“That’s a terrible scenario as that means locally heavy rain adding to those swollen streams and rivers.”

Environment Canada says between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain could fall on the region by late Friday.

The concern is the rain and melting snowpack will force more alerts and evacuations in those areas already suffering from rising water levels.

More than 2,600 homes across the province are on evacuation alert.

More than 1,500 are on evacuation order.

The concern Wednesday is also around the Fraser River and the rising water for communities not protected by the dike system.

Right now, the Mission Gauge shows a depth of 5.5 metres. Officials say if that reaches 6.3 metres, people would be forced out.

The concern is for more homes along unprotected floodplain areas of northwest Langley – Glen Valley, Bray Island and McMillan Island.

A highstream flow advisory was issued for the Fraser River on May 10.

On Wednesday morning, the Metro Vancouver Regional District placed Barnston Island under an evacuation alert.

The alert is a precautionary measure and Barnston Island residents are not required to leave at this time, but are advised to prepare for the possibility of an evacuation order.