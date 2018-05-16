B.C. flooding news Wednesday: Flooding fears rise in Fraser Valley as alerts, order in place

Flooding fears have now hit the Fraser Valley with more than 250 homes on evacuation alert in Langley Township.

The melting snowpack has raised water levels in the Fraser River.

Right now, the Mission Gauge shows a depth of 5.5 metres. Officials say if that reaches 6.3 metres, people would be forced out.

The concern is for more homes along unprotected flood plain areas of north west Langley – Glen Valley, Bray Island and McMillan Island.

A highstream flow advisory was issued for the Fraser River on May 10.

Temperatures are expected to remain high in the coming days, meaning people should prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

“They should have plans in place and be prepared for an evacuation just in case the water rises as in the projections,” Ramin Seifi, general manager of engineering and community development for the Township of Langley, told Global News Tuesday.

“This is not an order.”

Barnston Island

On Wednesday morning, the Metro Vancouver Regional District placed Barnston Island under an evacuation alert.

The alert is a precautionary measure and Barnston Island residents are not required to leave at this time, but are advised to prepare for the possibility of an evacuation order.

Access to Barnston Island is now restricted to residents, businesses and those with a family connection. Barnston Island Regional Park is also closed.

Chilliwack

Meanwhile, in Chilliwack, people have been forced out of three homes in Carey Point, while nearby residents are on evacuation alert.

The three homes are not protected by the city’s dyke system.

The City of Chiliwack says the current provincial forecast is not a cause for concern for residents within the City of Chilliwack dyke system. The city will continue to monitor river levels and advise of any potential changes.

Grand Forks

In Grand Forks, officials are appealing to the federal government to bring in the military as locals wait for a second surge of flooding.

The community has already been hit hard by flooding and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says water levels are now rising in the Granby River.

At least 1,500 homes in the district remain on evacuation order.

More than 2,600 homes across the province are on evacuation alert.

Grand Forks Mayor says work is being done to reinforce the dykes. Also said he told province that after the next event that community is going to need support long term and people can’t be left with nothing. #BCFloods2018 @GlobalBC @CKNW pic.twitter.com/LyoQKAug0K — John Hua 華仁安 (@JohnHua) May 16, 2018

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has closed off access to the Ruckle neighbourhood in Grand Forks due to water levels rising. The RDKB said no one is allowed in the area. Police are patrolling the road blocks and restricting access.

An evacuation order for the Ruckle area went into effect on May 10.

Osoyoos

In the Okanagan, concerned citizens gathered Tuesday night to get some answers about the flooding crisis.

Osoyoos Lake has levelled off but with more snow melt expected, it is predicted to reach historic highs later this week.

Disaster assistance is available to some homeowners at this time, but it’s limited to primary residences.

“I think we’re going to get very close to the level of ’72,’” International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control member Brian Symonds said. “I think we’re going to be a little over 917 feet (above sea level), give or take a bit. It really will depend on the weather we get.”

The town’s sewer system is no longer at risk of failure.

“All our water and sewer infrastructure now is in a manageable state,” Osoyoos chief administrative officer Barry Romanko said.

The town also told residents the Osoyoos landfill will be accepting shoreline flood debris at no cost for the next month.

Lake Country

A state of local emergency has been declared for the District of Lake Country as a precautionary measure due to potential high water levels on area lakes.

In a news release issued late Wednesday afternoon, the central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (COEOC) said the state of emergency is a proactive approach that allows crews access to private properties to do work to protect public infrastructure.

Local states of emergency are also in place for Kelowna, Peachland, West Kelowna as well as the central Okanagan’s West Electoral Area in the vicinity of Westside Road N from 5625 Westside Road to the regional boundary.

Keremeos

A care home in the Similkameen Valley is relocating its residents due to ongoing flooding and increased evacuation alerts in the area.

Orchard Haven in Keremeos is home to 36 residents.

Eleven of them will be temporarily staying with family in the area while 25 will be transported to alternate facilities in the south Okanagan.

-With files from Estefania Duran, Klaudia Van Emmerik, Doris Bregolisse and Shelby Thom