May 15, 2018 4:14 pm

Flooding forces seniors out of care home in Keremeos

A care home in the Similkameen valley is relocating its residents due to ongoing flooding and increased evacuation alerts in the area.

Orchard Haven in Keremeos is home to 36 residents.

Eleven of them will be temporarily staying with family in the area while 25 will be transported to alternate facilities in the south Okanagan.

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) said although the residents are being relocated, the South Similkameen Health Centre will remain open for services unless a mandatory evacuation order is issued.

Family and patients with questions can call 250-295-5414 for more information.

 

 

