May 16, 2018 6:36 am
Updated: May 16, 2018 6:41 am

1 dead, 1 injured and arrested after suspected impaired driving crash in Etobicoke

Police are investigating a crash on Lake Shore Boulevard West late Tuesday.

A man has died and a woman has been injured and arrested after what Toronto police say is a suspected impaired driving-related crash in the city’s west end late Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West, just west of Thirteenth Street, at around 10:40 p.m. with reports a vehicle hit a parked school bus.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said a male patient died at the scene of the crash. A woman was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Toronto police said the 23-year-old female driver was placed under arrest and that the crash is being investigated as a case of impaired driving.

Collision reconstruction unit investigators were called to the scene to gather evidence and take measurements.

Lake Shore Boulevard West was closed between Thirteenth and Fifteenth streets for the investigation.

Global News