Logan Lake-area wildfire flares up, grows to as much as 150 hectares: service

An estimated 150-hectare wildfire has flared up near Logan Lake in B.C.’s Southern Interior, southwest of Kamloops.

The fire is located on Tunkwa Lake Road, and it was phoned into the B.C. Wildfire Service on Tuesday afternoon.

At its peak, there were 40 firefighters tackling the blaze, as well as one helicopter and several air tankers.

The fire is not believed to be threatening any structures at the moment and the B.C. Wildfire Service will remain on the scene overnight with a crew of 17.

The fire is likely human-caused.

