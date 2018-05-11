B.C. wildfire flares up west of Fort Nelson

An approximately 30-hectare wildfire has flared up near Fort Nelson.

The fire is located about two kilometres west of Radar Road, the BC Wildfire Service tweeted Friday.

BCWS personnel currently responding with the Fort Nelson Volunteer Fire Dept. to a ~30 ha #BCwildfire that’s ~2 km west of Radar Road, which is west of Fort Nelson. Airtankers and 1 helicopter are on scene. Fire is believed to be human-caused. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) May 11, 2018

Wildfire crews had airtankers and a helicopter on scene, and the fire is believed to have been caused by humans.

The service went on to tweet that the fire is no longer in “out of control” status and is being held.

Crews, the service said, would keep assisting the Fort Nelson volunteer fire department.

UPDATE: The fire is no longer in "out of control" status and is now being held. Crews continue to assist the Fort Nelson Volunteer fire department. https://t.co/mZ2sbcrNuw — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) May 12, 2018

The news came on the same day that the BC Wildfire Service advised that the size of any open fires below 1,200 metres would be restricted in the Kamloops Fire Centre, starting on May 15.

Any B.C. residents who are burning fires that are considered Category 2 or Category 3 burns have to put the fires out by deadline.

The restriction will apply to fireworks, tiki torches and sky lanterns; any two open fires of any size that are burning at the same time; grass fires of any size; any binary exploding targets.

But it doesn’t cover campfires that are a half-metre wide by a half-metre high, nor does it apply to stoves using propane, gas or briquettes.