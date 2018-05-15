Ontario Election

May 15, 2018

Kathleen Wynne makes first campaign stop in Guelph

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Liberal candidate for Guelph, Sly Castaldi, pours a beer with Ontario party leader Kathleen Wynne and outgoing MPP Liz Sandals during a campaign stop in Guelph.

Matt Carty / CJOY News
It was a brief appearance for Kathleen Wynne in her first trip to Guelph on the campaign trail ahead of the June election.

The Ontario Liberal Party leader was greeted by cheers and applause from the party faithful gathered at Wellington Brewery on Woodlawn Road on Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Ontario NDP takes nibble out of Tory majority, seat projections show

Wynne was flanked by the Liberal candidate for Guelph, Sly Castaldi, and outgoing Guelph MPP Liz Sandals, who is retiring from politics.

“These are big shoes to fill, but I know you can do it, Sly,” Wynne said during a brief speech.

Liberal candidates from Wellington-Halton Hills and Perth-Wellington, Jon Hurst and Brendan Knight, were also on hand for Wynne’s appearance.

Kathleen Wynne Guelph

Ontario Liberal Party Leader Kathleen Wynne speaks with supporters in Guelph as outgoing MPP Liz Sandals looks on.

Matt Carty / CJOY News
Kathleen Wynne Guelph

Ontario Liberal Party Leader Kathleen Wynne speaks with members of the Wellington Water Watchers at a campaign stop in Guelph.

Matt Carty / CJOY News

During the speech, Wynne stressed the importance of the June 7 election and took aim at Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford.

“We’re really having a discussion about whether we’re going to go forward and continue to invest in care in this province, the care that people need,” she said. “Whether we’re going to do that or whether we’re going to succumb to an agenda that Doug Ford is putting forward of cuts.”

READ MORE: NDP platform promises transportation strategy, more hospital beds for southwestern Ontario

Wynne even took time to speak with a small group from the Wellington Water Watchers gathered outside the brewery with signs that read “Say No To Nestle.”

One of the demonstrators asked Wynne if she will impose a ban on single-use plastic bottles.

“We’ve tightened the regulations, we’re going to work with you,” Wynne responded.

Wynne did not make any new announcements and did not speak with reporters after the event.

