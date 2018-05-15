Kathleen Wynne makes first campaign stop in Guelph

It was a brief appearance for Kathleen Wynne in her first trip to Guelph on the campaign trail ahead of the June election.

The Ontario Liberal Party leader was greeted by cheers and applause from the party faithful gathered at Wellington Brewery on Woodlawn Road on Tuesday evening.

Wynne was flanked by the Liberal candidate for Guelph, Sly Castaldi, and outgoing Guelph MPP Liz Sandals, who is retiring from politics.

“These are big shoes to fill, but I know you can do it, Sly,” Wynne said during a brief speech.

Liberal candidates from Wellington-Halton Hills and Perth-Wellington, Jon Hurst and Brendan Knight, were also on hand for Wynne’s appearance.

During the speech, Wynne stressed the importance of the June 7 election and took aim at Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford.

“We’re really having a discussion about whether we’re going to go forward and continue to invest in care in this province, the care that people need,” she said. “Whether we’re going to do that or whether we’re going to succumb to an agenda that Doug Ford is putting forward of cuts.”

Wynne even took time to speak with a small group from the Wellington Water Watchers gathered outside the brewery with signs that read “Say No To Nestle.”

One of the demonstrators asked Wynne if she will impose a ban on single-use plastic bottles.

“We’ve tightened the regulations, we’re going to work with you,” Wynne responded.

Wynne did not make any new announcements and did not speak with reporters after the event.