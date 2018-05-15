First right whale of the year spotted in Canadian waters: DFO

Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) says the first right whale of the year in waters north of the border has been spotted.

In a social media post, DFO said the whale was reported by one of its Conservation and Protection flights off the coast of eastern Cape Breton.

ALERT ⚠️: The first right whale in Canadian waters this year has been reported. One of our C&P flights found a right whale swimming near eastern Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. https://t.co/7iXVk438ik #RightWhales pic.twitter.com/Ar7NsJZwhn — Fisheries and Oceans (@FishOceansCAN) May 15, 2018

READ MORE: Ottawa will enforce new lobster fishing measures along N.B. coast to protect right whales

DFO issued new regulations to lobster fishermen in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick last month in response to the deaths of 18 North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters last year.

The notice to fish harvesters includes closing parts of the water off New Brunswick’s coast to lobster fishermen, a reduction of the amount of rope floating on the surface of the water, and a requirement to report all lost fishing gear.

DFO has not discontinued fishing due to the right whale sighting, but is telling harvesters to be on alert.

There are only about 450 North Atlantic right whales remaining.