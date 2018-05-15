Victim of violent Calgary robbery speaks out about traumatic ordeal

A terrifying ordeal for a 23-year-old Calgary woman has had long-lasting impacts.

She became an unsuspecting victim of a violent robbery in January 2017. Nearly a year-and-a-half later Monique (Global News has agreed to withhold her last name out of concern for her safety) is still struggling in the aftermath.

“It was six minutes until close and I noticed three guys come in, and these people are covered in masks, and one of them came behind the counter with a gun pointed at me and put his arms around my neck and dragged me around the shop,” Monique recalled.

“I was panicking.”

Calgary police said the men were armed with handguns and a machete entered the Hempishpere store on 17 Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2017.

“They were trying to get me to open the safe and I am fumbling with keys and I thought, “‘Oh God, this is where I’m going to die. This is it.'”

Watch from April 2018: Calgary police have released video of an armed robbery at Hempisphere on 17 Avenue S.E. hoping to identify two subjects.

Jahlal Lyndon Pottinger and Devan Aaron Wright, both aged 23, were arrested in connection with the case last month. Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the third suspect.

READ MORE: 2 arrested, 1 still wanted in Calgary violent armed robbery

The intense experience has had life altering effects for Monique.

“It’s sad to think my peace of mind and sanity was sold for $1,000 and a box of bongs. For that to be what I’m dealing with for the rest of my life is really hurtful,” she said.

“I hope to come back to who I was but it will be a long journey to get there day by day.”

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a third suspect, 22-year-old Majwang Magak, who is facing five charges.

Police said Magak is about six-foot-five and 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Magak’s whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency police number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.