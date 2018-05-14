2 arrested, 1 still wanted in Calgary violent armed robbery

Two people have been taken into custody and a third person is wanted on warrants following a violent armed robbery that happened in January 2017.

Calgary police said three masked men armed with handguns and a machete entered the Hempishpere store on 17 Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2017. Once inside, one of the suspects grabbed the store manager and held a gun to her head and demanded the keys to the safe.

At the same time, the other two men went into the back room and grabbed a clerk, forcing him to provide keys to the safe. After the suspects secured an undisclosed amount of money they then ripped the phone cords out of the wall damaging the phones.

They then forced all employees into the back room and stole merchandise before fleeing the property, police said.

Police issued a request for public assistance on April 23 which lead to the arrest of Jahlal Lyndon Pottinger and Devan Aaron Wright, both aged 23.

Pottinger faces five charges including two counts of unlawful confinement, two counts of robbery with a firearm and one count of disguise while committing an indictable offence.

Wright faces three charges that include two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of unlawful confinement and one count of disguise while committing an indictable offence.

On Sunday, May 12 police issued a Canada-wide warrant for a third suspect, 22-year-old Majwang Magak, who is facing five charges.

In a press release, police describe Magak as approximately 6’5″ tall and 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency police number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.