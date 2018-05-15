Canada
May 15, 2018 5:33 pm
Updated: May 15, 2018 5:34 pm

Hamilton police looking to locate missing 36-year-old man

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Larry Anger, 36, was reported missing from Hamilton on Tuesday morning.

Hamilton Police Service
A A

The Hamilton Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Hamilton man.

Larry Anger, 36, went missing from the area of Charlton Avenue East and James Street South early Tuesday morning.

Police say they have concerns for his well-being.

Anger is described as white, six-feet tall, 220 to 230 pounds, with short brown hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on both arms and upper back.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact police.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton Police
larry anger
larry anger hamilton missing
larry anger missing
missing man hamilton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News