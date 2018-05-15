Hamilton police looking to locate missing 36-year-old man

The Hamilton Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Hamilton man.

Larry Anger, 36, went missing from the area of Charlton Avenue East and James Street South early Tuesday morning.

Police say they have concerns for his well-being.

HPS is requesting assistance in locating missing person Larry Anger (36YOA) from Hamilton. His family and police are concerned for his wellbeing. If you have any info #HamOnt, please contact police at 905-546-4724 or 911. https://t.co/aJ8K7w4IYo pic.twitter.com/FpNiCCQvKK — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 15, 2018

Anger is described as white, six-feet tall, 220 to 230 pounds, with short brown hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on both arms and upper back.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact police.