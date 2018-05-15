Hamilton police looking to locate missing 36-year-old man
The Hamilton Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Hamilton man.
Larry Anger, 36, went missing from the area of Charlton Avenue East and James Street South early Tuesday morning.
Police say they have concerns for his well-being.
Anger is described as white, six-feet tall, 220 to 230 pounds, with short brown hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on both arms and upper back.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact police.
