Convicted murderer William Sandeson takes ex-roommate to small claims court for missing sneakers, wine

Convicted murderer William Sandeson has been handed down a partial win — in small claims court.

An adjudicator has awarded him $699.45 for sneakers and homemade wine he alleges his former roommate stole from their apartment-turned-crime-scene.

In June 2017, the 25-year-old Halifax man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson, 22.

Sandeson is currently serving a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years and is in the process of appealing the conviction.

In April, he filed a claim against Dylan Zinck-Selig, his former roommate on Henry Street, and alleged the defendant had stolen 18 pairs of sneakers, 40 bottles of homemade wine and five to 10 bottles of hard liquor — all to the tune of $2,500.

In a decision that was rendered on April 17 and released Tuesday, adjudicator Erik K. Slone explains that Sandeson’s current situation in federal penitentiary is “well known to many observers in Halifax.”

“Less well known is the fact that the Claimant was an avid collector of shoes, specifically of sneakers, and that he made his own wine in his spare time.” Slone wrote in his decision.

Slone goes on to detail how at the time of Sandeson’s arrest and incarceration, he was living at an apartment unit on Henry Street with Zinck-Selig and had about 28 pairs of brand name sneakers. Many of those sneakers were new and in still in boxes.

“These shoeboxes can be seen on the short video made by the police forensic unit when they first entered the apartment with a search warrant, looking for evidence in connection with the alleged murder,” Slone points out.

That apartment would later become a crime scene, when fellow Dalhousie University student Samson was killed there on Aug. 15, 2015.

According to the small claims case, when Sandeson’s family went to collect his belongings weeks later after the scene was released by authorities, the shoes and alcohol were missing.

Sandeson had apparently given his family a detailed list of what they should have found.

The adjudicator points out that Zinck-Selig admitted to taking “a few things” but not everything that was missing.

“Specifically, he admits having taken two pairs of sneakers and four bottles of wine. He says that he felt entitled to take these things as partial compensation for the fact that some of his stuff had been destroyed by the police or forensic personnel in their search of the premises,” the decision states.

The adjudicator adds that Zinck-Selig said most of Sandeson’s shoes wouldn’t have fit him anyway since they don’t wear the same size.

In the end, Slone said he had “no problem” with Sandeson’s credibility but because Zinck-Selig wasn’t the only person with access to the apartment when the items went missing — including police, forensic technicians and the landlord — he was only satisfied that Zinck-Selig took “some, but not all of the items.”

“I believe that justice is served by assessing the Claimant’s damages in the amount of $500.00 as the value of items admittedly taken. He is entitled to his costs of $99.70 plus $99.75 for process serving, for a grand total of $699.45,” the decision states.

In addition to preparing and representing himself in this small claims court case while at federal prison in Springhill, N.S., Sandeson has been busy looking for friends.

In January, it was revealed Sandeson had joined an inmate pen pal website and was specifically looking to communicate with women.

