Convicted killer William Sandeson joins matchmaking website

A Nova Scotia man convicted of first-degree murder is looking for a pal while in the pen.

William Sandeson, 25, was found guilty of murdering Taylor Samson, 22, in June 2017.

Both men were students at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Samson was last seen alive on video surveillance, walking down the hallway of Sandeson’s Henry Street apartment with him on the night of Aug. 15, 2015. He was never seen leaving the apartment and his body has never been recovered.

Sandeson is serving a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years. He is currently appealing the conviction.

Sandeson’s profile is now on Canadian Inmates Connects Inc., a website that bills itself as being dedicated to federal inmates in search of pen pals.

In the profile, Sandeson says he is a former medical student that is “serving 25 to life while waiting for an appeal.”

Sandeson says in the profile that he grew up on a farm and playing sports.

He also notes that he has completed certificate programs in both paralegal and electrical engineering and is presently finishing an MBA while behind bars.

The profile says phone access is “limited in maximum security,” and that Sandeson is looking to remain social through letters.

Sandeson says he is being housed at Donnacona Institution in Quebec and is interested in corresponding with women.

“I’m particularly interested in hearing from anyone working in or studying some form of healthcare but am eager to talk to people from my background,” the profile reads.

Eugene Tan, who represented Sandeson at his trial, says he was made aware of the profile by media. As far as he knows, the website is legal and he believes “it’s a good thing.”

“I don’t think he’s going to get that type of interaction where he is,” Tan told Global News, noting that Sandeson wants to speak to people in the medical field.

Tan says he hopes people who use this type of pen pal service are walking into it with their eyes open.

He says an act of kindness by listening to someone and giving advice and feedback could be beneficial.

On their website, Canadian Inmates Connect Ltd. says prison can be a “lonely and isolated place” where “time tends to go by quite slow.” The site says they hope to form a pathway of communication through letter writing between federal inmates and the outside world.

Global News reached out to the website about their service and the inmates using it, but did not receive a response as of this writing.