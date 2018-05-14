Melania Trump recovering in hospital after treatment for kidney condition

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, has been treated for what was described as a benign kidney condition and will remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the rest of the week, the first lady’s office said on Monday.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Mrs. Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure to treat the kidney condition.

“The procedure was successful and there were no complications,” Grisham said.

“The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”