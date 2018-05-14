World
May 14, 2018 3:28 pm
Updated: May 14, 2018 3:32 pm

Melania Trump recovering in hospital after treatment for kidney condition

By Staff Reuters

In this March 20, 2018 photo, First lady Melania Trump listens during a roundtable on cyberbullying in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
A A

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, has been treated for what was described as a benign kidney condition and will remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the rest of the week, the first lady’s office said on Monday.

READ MORE: First lady Melania Trump launches ‘Be Best’ campaign for children

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Mrs. Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure to treat the kidney condition.

WATCH: Melania Trump embraces mother who lost son to opioid overdose

“The procedure was successful and there were no complications,” Grisham said.

“The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
Melania Trump
melania trump health
melania trump hospital
melania trump hospitalized
melania trump kidney
melania trump kidney surgery
melania trump surgery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News