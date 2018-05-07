First lady Melania Trump launches ‘Be Best’ campaign for children

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump announced a new “Be Best” campaign aimed at children’s wellness.

“I feel strongly that as adults, we can and should ‘be best’ at educating our children about the importance of a healthy and balanced life,” Trump said on Monday.

She said she wants the public awareness campaign to help parents and other adults teach children how to be “good citizens.”

The campaign is to focus on three things: well-being, social media use, and drug awareness.

Well-being

The “Be Best” campaign says it will focus on emotional, social and physical well-being.

Opioid Crisis

Trump said her interest in the opioid drug crisis has taken her to care centres and hospitals in West Virginia and Ohio to learn about the effect on babies born to mothers addicted to the powerful painkillers.

Social media

The First Lady said that while social media can be used for good, “but too often, it’s used in negative ways.”

She also made similar remarks when pledging to fight cyberbullying back when her husband was campaigning.

The statement is at odds with the president’s action – his Twitter timeline is full of insults and name-calling.

“Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake News NBC” and “Slippery James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history,” are some of the recent insults, and he’s previously referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “Little rocket man.”

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake News NBC just stated that we have given up so much in our negotiations with North Korea, and they have given up nothing. Wow, we haven’t given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2018

He’s also repeatedly criticized women’s looks on the internet, including the wives of his Republican presidential nominee rivals.

Melania Trump has called cyber-bullying “evil,” sources told the Washington Post. The paper also said she understood that Donald Trump has contributed to the “combative nature of today’s online chatter.”

According to the Post, White House officials told her to pick another issue to champion, but she has continued on.