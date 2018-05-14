Truck hauling chemicals crashes on Hwy 791 near Indus, Alta.

Highway 791 north of Indus, Alta. is blocked after a truck hauling chemicals crashed Monday just before 9 a.m.

Rocky View County Fire district chief Dax Huba said a truck lost control and went into the ditch.

EMS said a man in his early 60s had to be extricated from the wreckage and was taken to Foothills Hospital in Calgary with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is in stable condition, EMS said.

Hwy791, north of Hwy22X, east of Calgary is CLOSED due to semi rollover. Local detour on site. Consider using an alternate route. (10:31am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) May 14, 2018

Hazmat crews are on scene containing the as-of-yet-unknown substance, however, Huba said the chemicals on board were “not immediately dangerous” and this is a “very minor spill.”

A spokesperson for the Alberta government said because no land or waterways were involved, they are not investigating the spill.

RCMP are investigating and will advise the public when it is open again.

Indus is about 36 kilometres east of Calgary.