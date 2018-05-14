Toronto tutor charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old student: police

Toronto police have a charged a 30-year-old tutor with sexual assault involving a 15-year-old female student.

Police said the suspect met the victim this year while she attended the Oxford Learning Centre at 44 St. Clair Avenue East.

Authorities said the man started communicating with the teenager through text and social media and met her outside of the learning centre.

Police said the girl was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions.

The suspect, identified as Yue (Alex) Yu, was arrested on May 1 and charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under the age of 16.

Yu was an employee at the Oxford Learning Centre and offered private tutoring lessons with high school and university students since 2005.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.