‘It’s a shocking and sad day for Churchill’: Gypsy’s Bakery ‘a total loss’ after fire

A fire has destroyed a bakery and restaurant in Churchill, Man.

Gypsy’s Bakery & Restaurant was damaged beyond repair after the building caught fire early Sunday morning, according to to Churchill Fire Chief Leroy Whitmore.

Whitmore said the fire started around 12:30 a.m., and there was heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof when crews arrived.

After fighting the blaze for three hours, crews knocked down the building in order to protect other buildings nearby.

Whitmore said the fire was contained to the bakery itself and no injuries were reported.

“The bakery is a total loss, it’s a shocking and sad day for Churchill,” he said.

Whitmore said it may not be possible to determine the cause of the fire because the damage was so extensive.

According to its website, the bakery had been in the community for more than 15 years.