12 Manitobans to receive the Order of Manitoba

A dozen Manitobans will receive the order of Manitoba later this summer.

This year’s appointees include five women and seven men.

The Order of Manitoba was created in 1999 to recognize those who demonstrate excellence and achievement. It’s the highest honour the province can award.

“The accomplishments of the five women and seven men who will receive the 2018 Order of Manitoba exemplify their passionate commitment to the community at the local, national and international levels,” Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon said in a statement.

“The impact of their leadership has made a unique mark on this province and its people with achievements that both impress and inspire.”

Dr. David Barnard, president of the University of Manitoba, was appointed for his commitment to Indigenous achievement at the university, in addition to enhancing its research facilities and providing extra support for graduate students.

Michael P. B. Belhumeur, a Metis elder and military veteran, is being honoured for co-founding The Urban Knights and Ladies Volunteer Veterans Ambassadors Peace Patrol of Manitoba. The volunteer safety and crime prevention organization has operated in Winnipeg for 40 years.

Jacqueline Blay is an award-winning Francophone historian, and is being recognized for her efforts to help preserve Francophone culture in the province.

Barbara Bruce is a two-spirit elder being appointed for her lifelong work with the Metis nation and First Nations communities. Bruce was involved in planning four of the country’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission events, and has been part of many boards, including National Aboriginal Economic Development Board, the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and the Top 40 under 40.

Dr. Sarah J. Israels, a pediatric hematologist and oncologist, is being celebrated for her work with children who have cancer and blood disorders.

Robert T. Kristjanson is being recognized for raising awareness of the algae problem plaguing Lake Winnipeg. He also served with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary for 35 years and has a long history of volunteer service.

Businessman William Loewen’s distinguished career featured innovation in computer services and e-commerce. In addition, he is a supporter of local organizations like the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra and the Manitoba Choral Association.

Bernice Marmel, a long-time seniors advocate, is being recognized for her work championing affordable housing and reducing isolation for elderly Manitobans.

Robb Nash is being appointed for his work using music to help youth with mental health concerns. Over the past five years, he has impacted thousands of youth across the province.

Ken Opaleke, executive director of West Broadway Youth Outreach, has dedicated the last 27 years of his life to helping disadvantaged youth. He works with more than 800 young Winnipeggers annually.

Dr. Grant N. Pierce brought scientific acclaim to Manitoba as he helped lead groundbreaking studies that have furthered cardiovascular research. Dr. Pierce also founded the Canadian Centre for Agri-Food Research in Health and Medicine and helped develop the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, both located at St. Boniface Hospital.

Dr. Cheryl Rockman-Greenberg is a local leader in pediatric health whose research has benefited many Manitobans. She helped develop programs for targeted newborn screening, and was inducted into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame last month.

The 12 new members of the Order of Manitoba will be receiving the honour at a ceremony at the legislature on July 12.