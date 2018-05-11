Alleged home invader in critical condition after confrontation with Abbotsford resident
A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after what Abbotsford police are describing as a botched home invasion.
Officers with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) were called to a home in the 2300-block of McKenzie Road about 3:30 a.m. on Friday to reports of a home invasion.
READ MORE: Abbotsford B.C. man fights off home invasion suspect with a baseball bat
When they arrived, they found the resident, who had confronted the alleged burglar, pinning the suspect to the floor, according to an APD media release.
When officers realized the man was in medical distress, they initiated CPR before firefighters and paramedics arrived and took over his care.
READ MORE: Cadillac, Porsche stolen during Abbotsford home invasion
The man was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to the APD.
Police said it’s unclear if the resident and the alleged home invader knew each other.
The APD major crime section has taken over the case, and investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.