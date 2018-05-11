Orillia police seeking public assistance identifying robbery suspect

Orillia police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed a robbery on May 2 in the city.

Police say between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m., a woman was walking along Mississaga Street in Orillia when a man approached her and pushed her to the ground, before fleeing with her money.

Police have described the suspect as a man in his 30s or 40s, with shaggy blonde hair, and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The victim says she remembers seeing a couple walking along the other side of the street at the time of the attack, and believes they may have information.

READ MORE: Innisfil man facing several charges after police find weapons, drugs and money

Police are also asking anyone who lives on Mississaga Street and who may have video surveillance footage to please contact them.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and they are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information regarding the robbery, to please contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536.