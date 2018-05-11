N.S. government to replace Motor Vehicle Act with new legislation    

The Nova Scotia government is doing away with the Motor Vehicle Act and replacing it with new legislation they say will improve road safety.

The province will introduce the Traffic Safety Act in the legislature this fall.

The transportation department says the act will update the rules of the road, including repercussions for distracted driving, speed limits and bicycling.

“Nova Scotians are on our roads every day and we want to hear what they have to say as we develop the new act and regulations,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines in a statement.

“The existing act was written in the early 1900s and we need to modernize our laws. We want the new act to be more flexible and responsive.”

The province says the new act will “govern and regulate the registration and identification of motor vehicles and the use of provincial highways and roads.”

“This includes drivers’ licences, the registration and inspection of vehicles, traffic laws and equipment standards,” the province said in a press release Friday.

Feedback on the new legislation can be submitted by June 8.