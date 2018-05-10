Canada
May 10, 2018
Updated: May 10, 2018

N.B. Energy and Utilities Board releases report on Saint John butane leak investigation

The New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) has released the results of its investigation into a January butane leak in east Saint John.

The board found the leak in the pipe came from a welded support. Extreme weather and the support design contributed to the failure, according to the board.

The EUB’s report says the amount of butane leaked ranged from a minimum of almost 17,000 litres to a maximum of between 34,000 and 74,000. The report points out the leak likely started about four hours before being discovered and continued for another 13 hours after that.

It took a total of 28 hours before an action plan and necessary equipment were in place to deal with the situation.

The incident led to dozens of homes being evacuated for several days, as a number of residents’ homes sit mere metres from the pipelines.

“When it did come down to it, they did a pretty good job looking after things when they found out,” said nearby resident Steve Follett. “I do believe there could have been better measures in place.”

The EUB says a number of corrective actions need to be taken as a result of this event to prevent a similar incident from happening again. It points out some have already been completed by Irving Oil, including a 24/7 leak detection system covering a broader range of leaks.

The final corrective action plan is due July 1.

Irving Oil did not respond to Global’s request for an interview.

