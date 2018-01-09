Saint John butane leak now stopped, officials say

A butane leak on Bayside Drive in east Saint John has that was first discovered Monday has now been stabilized.

More information has been released surrounding the leak which caused the evacuation of more than 60 people, spread through 30 homes and businesses.

The breach was in a four-inch pipe carrying liquid butane.

The situation is now described as stable with all spilled material contained to the immediate area.

Fire officials say dealing with the issue is a slow methodical process and continued air monitoring is very important.

“We’re not concerned about the air quality,” said Saint John Deputy Fire Chief Joe Armstrong.

“We’ve had no readings that need to alarm us at this point by no means.”

Emergency Officials say public safety is the number one concern.

Irving Oil says the split in the pipe appears to be small but that’s not the issue.

Mark Sherman, Irving Oil’s chief operating officer, said that they are now attempting make sure the area in and around the area is free of any explosive mixtures.

“Things like that that would put people that went to work on that pipe in any harm’s way. We’ll make sure that’s made safe first before we can get into a repair,” said Sherman.

The Canadian Red Cross says it has registered more than 60 evacuees and are providing assistance as items are often forgotten when leaving under a forced evacuation.

“That could be anything as simple as your government I.D., it could be medications and that’s been the case in this situation,” explained Bill Lawlor, New Brunswick director of the Canadian Red Cross.

“So we’ve been able to work with the clients in making sure that they can have access or have increased and refilled prescriptions.”

Another big issue is pets. Affected residents were being allowed to retrieve pets but there was also concern about the animals housed in the nearby SPCA Animal Rescue facility.

“What we’ve been doing is escorting them for their own safety, and personnel from the SPCA have actually been allowed to go back in and take care of the animals,” said Mike Carr, manager of the Saint John Emergency Measures Organization.

There’s no official word on what caused the leak in the pipe.