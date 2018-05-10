Colchester County man arrested after drugs, weapons found in home

A 26-year-old man from Pleasant Valley is facing charges after a Shortts Lake, N.S., home was searched Wednesday.
Police say during the search, RCMP officers and the Colchester Integrated Street Crime Unit found cocaine, marijuana and prohibited weapons.
READ MORE: N.B. man sentenced to 2 years behind bars for trafficking methamphetamine
The man was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.
He was later released.
The man is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on July 18.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.