May 10, 2018 2:20 pm
Updated: May 10, 2018 2:22 pm

Colchester County man arrested after drugs, weapons found in home

By Clara Nishida Global News

A 26-year-old man from Pleasant Valley is facing charges after a Shortts Lake, N.S., home was searched Wednesday.

Police say during the search, RCMP officers and the Colchester Integrated Street Crime Unit found cocaine, marijuana and prohibited weapons.

The man was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of a controlled substance ‎for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was later released.

The man is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on July 18.

