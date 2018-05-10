Crime
N.B. man sentenced to 2 years behind bars for trafficking methamphetamine

A 31-year-old New Brunswick man has been sentenced to two years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

Ken Bolduc was handed his prison term Wednesday in Edmundston provincial court.

Bolduc was also fined $7,100, is prohibited from possessing a firearm for life, and must submit a DNA sample to court.

Bolduc pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking methamphetamine in March. He was arrested in August 2016 after an eight-month investigation into drug trafficking.

