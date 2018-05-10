N.B. man sentenced to 2 years behind bars for trafficking methamphetamine

A judge has sentenced a 31-year-old New Brunswick man to two years in prison for dealing methamphetamine.

Ken Bolduc was handed his prison term Wednesday in Edmundston provincial court.

Bolduc was also fined $7,100, is prohibited from possessing a firearm for life, and must submit a DNA sample to court.

Bolduc pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking methamphetamine in March. He was arrested in August 2016 after an eight-month investigation into drug trafficking.