2 people charged after 8-month drug trafficking investigation in New Brunswick

A man and a woman from eastern New Brunswick are facing charges following an eight-month drug trafficking investigation, according to the RCMP.
Police say their investigation began in September 2017 and resulted in a search warrant being executed at a home in Petit-Cap, N.B., which is about 35 kilometres from Shediac.
RCMP officers searched the home on Route 950 and seized a significant quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, cannabis resin, cannabis marijuana, cash, a prohibited knife and other items used to facilitate drug trafficking.
Mario Clement Leblanc, 32, and Sally Cormier, 41, of Petit-Cap have been charged with the following:
LeBlanc and Cormier appeared in Moncton provincial court Monday and remain in custody.
LeBlanc is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday, while Cormier will face a judge on May 15.
