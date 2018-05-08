2 people charged after 8-month drug trafficking investigation in New Brunswick

A man and a woman from eastern New Brunswick are facing charges following an eight-month drug trafficking investigation, according to the RCMP.

Police say their investigation began in September 2017 and resulted in a search warrant being executed at a home in Petit-Cap, N.B., which is about 35 kilometres from Shediac.

RCMP officers searched the home on Route 950 and seized a significant quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, cannabis resin, cannabis marijuana, cash, a prohibited knife and other items used to facilitate drug trafficking.

Mario Clement Leblanc, 32, and Sally Cormier, 41, of Petit-Cap have been charged with the following:

Six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis resin, cannabis marijuana, hydromorphone and oxycodone

Possession of items used to facilitate drug trafficking

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a weapon while prohibited

LeBlanc and Cormier appeared in Moncton provincial court Monday and remain in custody.

LeBlanc is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday, while Cormier will face a judge on May 15.