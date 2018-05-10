Walk for Dementia set to hit Tunney’s Pasture this weekend

The Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County will be holding their annual Walk for Dementia at Tunney’s Pasture this Saturday.

Those interested in registering can do so as an individual or as a team and though there are only a few days left to raise funds, Lois Graveline, director of development and communications at the society, says every little bit helps.

“The focus of the walk is to raise money to help caregivers,” said Graveline. “It’s a challenging disease. The more we educate, the more effective caregivers can be. Hopefully, by helping caregivers out they’ll be more helpful for those with dementia.”

The walk is set to begin at 9:45 a.m. Saturday and will continue throughout the day and participants are encouraged to do as many laps of the route as possible. Walkers are asked to arrive at 8 a.m. to register to make sure there is enough time to check out the family zone, the new exhibitor tent, eat a pancake breakfast and see the opening ceremony, set for 9:30 a.m. Early registration is also available Friday.

Odds are those reading this know somebody who has been affected by dementia and the Dementia Society wants to make sure that those who are in that position don’t do so alone. According to Graveline, the goal for the event is to raise $300,000 for the society. So far, $153,569 has been pledged, about 51 per cent of the goal.

The event has been going on since 1996 and originally began as a walk through the Carlingwood Mall. After it grew too big for the mall it was moved to Carleton University. Once again it grew too big and the board for the event decided that outdoors was the best option for the upwards of 1,000 people who participate today.