United Way to explain to Hamilton councillors why it cut funding to 14 groups

The United Way of Halton-Hamilton is under some criticism at Hamilton City Hall.

Glanbrook Coun. Brenda Johnson says she “strongly encourages” city employees to stop donating to the United Way through their paycheques. Instead, she suggests they take that money and give it directly to the organization of their choice.

Johnson has “taken issue” after she says 14 organizations had their funding reduced, without notice, by $174,000 this year.

The city has responded to the cuts by using its enrichment fund to “top up” the 14 organizations.

The issue has drawn a more tempered response from Hamilton’s mayor who notes that United Way officials will be at the next meeting of the grant’s subcommittee to explain.

Fred Eisenberger stresses that these are challenging times for fundraising, adding that “the United Way has a long tradition and he’s not ready to castigate them for all that great work” without first hearing an explanation.

Some members of city council have questioned whether a recent amalgamation involving the local United Way, which now serves five communities, has played a role in its funding decisions.

Known until April 2017 as the United Way of Greater Hamilton and Burlington, the United Way of Halton-Hamilton now serves Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Milton and Halton Hills.

The United Way of Halton-Hamilton has not yet responded to a request for comment from CHML news.