Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner makes campaign stop in Barrie

The leader of the Green Party of Ontario, Mike Schreiner, made a campaign stop in Barrie Thursday morning.

He is the first of the leaders to make their way to Simcoe County in advance of the provincial election which will be held June 7.

At Green Party candidate for Barrie-Innisfil, Bonnie North’s campaign kickoff, Shreiner addressed a crowd of Green supporters, citing growing public interest in the Green Party, record level membership, and record fundraising during the campaign.

Shreiner says the next few weeks are crucial for the Green Party.

“We’re going to be out working really hard connecting with voters, and just talking to them about how we can do politics differently in Ontario. So many people tell me they’re sick and tired of the three status quo parties, and elected Greens across Canada have shown people we can do politics differently, that’s the kind of people-powered change we want to take to Queens Park.”

In terms of what a Simcoe County seat would mean for the Green Party, Shreiner said it’s about having an elected member who would put forward policies that would create jobs that put the people and the planet first.

“That way we can leap into the future now and create those good clean economy jobs today, that way we can address the housing affordability crisis, the mental health crisis, we can ensure everyone has the basic income guarantee, and I know it’s so important, particularly in the Simcoe County region to protect our farmland and our water,” he says.

As for Monday’s first leader’s debate, Shreiner called it a “complete circus,” and a “gong show.”

“It tells you why and it shows you why people are so sick and tired of the three status quo parties. They spent the whole time tearing each other down instead of building Ontario up.” Shreiner says the Green party is willing to work with any party that is willing to put forward policies that “put people first.”

To the people who are frustrated with the current political system, Shreiner says they need to stop voting out of fear. “Start voting for what you believe in. Because the only way we are going to have a government that delivers what you believe in is to vote for a party that you believe in. That’s the Green Party of Ontario,” he said.

The 2018 Ontario general election will mark the third time Shreiner has run as leader of the party. According to Shreiner, the Green Party is looking to make history this time around.

Shreiner is not the only leader who will make an appearance in the city. Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Barrie Thursday evening, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is scheduled to stop for a rally Friday evening, and Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is expected to make a stop at some point this weekend.