Party leaders to touch on health and education on Day 2 of Ontario election campaign

TORONTO – Health and education will be the topics as Ontario’s three main party leaders campaign for the June 7 provincial election.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne will be making stops at hospitals in Toronto and Newmarket, Ont., before heading to Barrie, Ont., for an evening campaign event.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford plans to make an announcement in Mississauga, Ont., this morning, and tour a west-end Toronto hospital this afternoon.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is in Toronto for two education-focused events – at the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario in the morning and an early learning centre in the afternoon.

Horwath spoke about her health-care plan as the campaign officially began on Wednesday, while Ford promised billions of dollars for public transit.

Wynne began her campaign on Ford’s turf in west-Toronto, and questioned how the Tory leader will find $6 billion in “efficiencies” without making major cuts.