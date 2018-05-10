Politics
May 10, 2018 9:59 am

Ontario elementary teachers’ union endorses NDP ahead of election

By Staff The Canadian Press

Leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party Andrea Horwath tells Eric Sorensen she thinks Premier Kathleen Wynne has already pushed herself aside and Horwath believes the NDP is a front-runner for the upcoming Ontario election.

TORONTO – A union representing Ontario’s elementary school teachers has endorsed the New Democrats ahead of the spring election.

The Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario made the announcement at a meeting today.

ETFO president Sam Hammond says the party earned the endorsement because of its commitment to publicly funded education.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has promised to end standardized testing of students if elected, something the teachers’ union supports.

Teachers have had a strained relationship with the governing Liberals for years following a bitter contract dispute with former premier Dalton McGuinty in 2012.

Ontario’s spring election will be held on June 7.

