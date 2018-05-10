Kelowna firefighters contain townhouse fire

Smoking materials are to blame for a townhouse fire in Kelowna Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kelowna Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at the home shortly after 1 p.m. to find smoke rising from one of the units in the 3000 block of Walnut Road.

The occupants had already vacated the structure, according to Kelly Stephens, Platoon Captain.

The fire was on the first floor in one unit of a five-row complex.

One adult has been placed in the care of Emergency Social Services due to the heavy damage to the home.

A neighbouring unit sustained light smoke damage.

The incident was an opportunity to remind the public to check smoke detectors regularly.