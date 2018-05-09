‘This is like… the most exciting day of my life’: Rare white deer spotted in Wisconsin

A rare white deer has been spotted in southeast Wisconsin.

The deer are so uncommon that according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, it’s illegal to possess or harvest an all-white deer or albino deer.

While white deer are unique, they’re not as unique as albino deer that typically have pink eyes.

At least three residents of Mukwonago, Wis., had laid eyes on the white deer themselves and had taken pictures of the rarely seen animal.

The sightings prompted the NBC affiliate in Milwaukee, TMJ4, to send out a crew on a search. And lo and behold, they found a white deer, along with two brown deers, near an apple orchard.

TMJ4 reporter Rikki Mitchell could hardly contain her excitement at the sight of the elusive deer.

While broadcasting live on Facebook, Mitchell took her audience into the brush.

“OK, so we were trying to find this white deer for our story because people sent us photos of it.”

“We’ve been driving for probably 45 minutes trying to find this deer. And then in the middle of the woods — just saw it and I’m so excited.”

“Oh my gosh, it’s looking right at us. Look, there’s its friend! Oh my God, I can’t believe we actually found video of it.”

“This is like… the most exciting day of my life,” an exasperated Mitchell opined as her cameraman continued to film.

“Nature is amazing,” Mitchell said on her Facebook page.

“When you see something like that on TV or in a picture or video, it’s one thing… But when you see it in real life, it’s like, ‘Did I really see that?’ And it shocked me,” local resident Layne Lovell said.

