Firefighters forced to euthanize deer after rescuing it from icy Peterborough-area lake

North Kawartha firefighters rescued a deer which was stranded in ice on Julian Lake in Woodview, Ont., on Thursday.

Bob Teefy, who lives on Julian Lake, captured the rescue on video. He tells CHEX News that around 1 p.m. he noticed the deer about 300 metres offshore near Butler Drive, about 40 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Teefy also noticed what he believes was a wolf or coywolf also on the ice.

“It probably chased the deer onto the ice,” Teefy said.

He and other residents called the North Kawartha Fire and Rescue Services. Firefighters arrived within minutes and deployed an inflatable raft and two of them — siblings Ryan and Katie Donohoe — walked out onto the ice and then launched the raft.

Teefy estimates it took the duo about 45 minutes to pull the deer out of the icy water, several times using a paddle to break up the ice.

“It was an outstanding consideration by a well-prepared group of professional volunteers,” said Teefy.

However, Teefy says after firefighters reached the shore, they discovered the deer had a severely injured rear leg.

They contacted a vet in the nearby village of Apsley who was unable to attend the scene. Teefy says the vet suggested the deer be euthanized.

“They did so and buried the deer in a field,” said Teefy.

Teefy added that he last saw the wolf swimming in a small section of open water on the lake.

“It was a pretty wild afternoon,” he said.