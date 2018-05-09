Weather
May 9, 2018 12:49 pm
Updated: May 9, 2018 1:48 pm

Whiteout in Churchill: Winter storm hits Manitoba community

Whiteout conditions in Churchill, Manitoba.

Marcel Gluchowski/submitted
Residents in Churchill woke up to a whiteout Wednesday.

The community was hit with significant snow over night and another five to 10 cm is expected throughout the day.

Environment Canada said winds could hit between 60 and 90 km/hr Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with visibility reduced to less than one kilometer.

Temperatures are expected to fall to -10 C in the afternoon with light snow and blowing snow continuing into Wednesday night.

snow storm_Paul Madziak

A winter storm hit Churchill Tuesday with snow continuing to fall on the community Wednesday.

Paul Madziak/Supplied
Lois Cantin

A winter storm hit Churchill Tuesday with snow continuing to fall on the community Wednesday.

Lois Cantin
Patricia Kandiurin (3)

A winter storm hit Churchill Tuesday with snow continuing to fall on the community Wednesday.

Patricia Kandiurin/submitted
Patricia Kandiurin (2)

A winter storm hit Churchill Tuesday with snow continuing to fall on the community Wednesday.

Patricia Kandiurin/submitted
Patricia Kandiurin (1)

A winter storm hit Churchill Tuesday with snow continuing to fall on the community Wednesday.

Patricia Kandiurin/submitted
Karen Potter – Churchill May 9

A winter storm hit Churchill Tuesday with snow continuing to fall on the community Wednesday.

Karen Potter/submitted
snow storm_Marcel Gluchowski

A winter storm hit Churchill Tuesday with snow continuing to fall on the community Wednesday.

Marcel Gluchowski/Supplied

Photos from the community show piles of snow covering Churchill and the poor visibility.

A winter storm warning was issued for Churchill by Environment Canada due to strong winds, heavy snowfall and blowing snow reducing visibility will to near zero at times.

