Smashing Pumpkins to rock Budweiser Gardens

The Smashing Pumpkins reunion tour will include a stop in London.

The popular alt-rock band from the 90’s will make their first ever appearance at Budweiser Gardens August 9.

The concert will be part of their upcoming Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour. They’ll be joined on the tour by indie rock band Metric.

The tour is the bands first tour in nearly 20 years to feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha. Long time Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder will also take part in the tour.

The Grammy winning band will start their 39-city tour in Glendale, AZ on July 12, 2018 and visit North American arenas throughout the summer.

Formed in Chicago, IL in 1988, The Smashing Pumpkins released their debut album Gish in 1991 and found mainstream success with 1993’s 4x multi-platinum Siamese Dream and 1995’s 10x multi-platinum Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

The tour, which also coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band’s formation, will highlight music from the group’s inception through 2000, and will exclusively feature material from Gish.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 14th at 10 a.m. and will be available online at www.budweisergardens.com, by phone at 1-866-455-2849. Tickets also available in person at the Courtesy Ford Box Office at Budweiser Gardens, BooksPlus, and the Fanshawe College Biz Booth. Ticket prices will be $92.50, $122.50 and $152.50.