D’Arcy Wretzky will not be a part of a Smashing Pumpkins reunion

Ex-Smashing Pumpkins bassist D’Arcy Wretzky has confirmed she will not be taking part in any sort of reunion.

Frontman Billy Corgan has recently been teasing a sort of reunion of the original lineup on social media, but Wretzky has declared that she will not be rejoining the troupe.

“My apologies to all of the Smashing Pumpkins fans out there who are excited about this oncoming reunion tour of the original members of the band. I know this is a huge disappointment for me, as well, but it’s not going to happen,” She told Blast Echo. “I only just found about yesterday that the band has decided to go with a different bass player.”

According to Wretzky, The Smashing Pumpkins are planning a summer tour featuring the original lineup, with a bassist to be announced.

Last week, Corgan began sharing studio photos on Instagram. Many fans commented on Wretzky not being present.

At press time, the band has not confirmed any sort of touring plans.