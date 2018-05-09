Quebec speeder slapped with hefty fine after police clock him at 240km/h

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says a 23-year-old driver from the Pont-Rouge region, west of Quebec City, was clocked going 240 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

SQ spokesperson Christine Couloumbe said it happened on Highway 40 in Donnaconna at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The man’s car was towed on the spot and his license has been suspended for seven days.

He was also handed a ticket for $2,565 and 30 demerit points.

In Quebec, demerit points will only accumulate on a driver’s record after they are found guilty of an offence.

The number of points one is allowed to accumulate also depends on age and type of licence.

For motorists in the 23 to 24 age-range, the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec says drivers can tally up 12 demerit points. More than 12 points results in revocation of a license.