Quebec imposes curfew, passenger limit for young drivers

Young drivers will no longer be able to drive between midnight and 5 a.m., according to an amendment to the Quebec road safety act aimed at saving lives.

There will also be a limit to the number of passengers allowed.

READ MORE: Quebec’s Bill 165 aims to kick distracted driving to the curb

Young people under the age of 19 with a Class 5 probationary licence will be able to drive one passenger aged 19 or younger for the first six months, and a maximum of three passengers aged 19 or younger for the following six months.

READ MORE: Taxi driver urges Quebec to change flat rate to Trudeau airport during construction

There will be no restrictions after this time period.

The penalties for defying the law range from $200 to $300 and four demerit points.

READ MORE: Growing number of potholes in Montreal wreaking havoc on the roads

This comes after recent statistics showed 29 more young people died on Quebec roads in 2017 than the year before.

READ MORE: Government report says more money needed for Quebec’s battered road network

Transport Minister André Fortin confirmed though the number of deaths overall has dropped on roads and highways, it has increased 63 per cent among 15- to 24-year-olds.

READ MORE: Quebec police use big white bus to catch distracted drivers

The province acknowledges that speeding and distracted driving is also still an issue.